We've got another exciting Pacific Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Phoenix Suns will visit the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 51-28 overall and 25-13 at home, while Phoenix is 46-33 overall and 21-17 on the road. The Clippers are the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and clinched their division with a win over Phoenix on Tuesday, while the Suns slipped to No. 7 in the West.

Los Angeles has won the last three head-to-head meetings with the Suns and has covered the spread in the last four meetings between these franchises. However, Phoenix is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Suns odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 226 points.

The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Suns vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Suns spread: Clippers +4.5

Clippers vs. Suns over/under: 226 points

Clippers vs. Suns money line: Clippers: +152, Suns: -182

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns found themselves in an early hole against the Clippers on Tuesday, falling behind 35-4 in the first quarter before going on to suffer a 105-92 defeat. Kevin Durant led the team with 21 points in the loss, while Royce O'Neale had a double-double off the bench, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

However, Phoenix shot an abysmal 33.7% from the floor and was absolutely hounded on the boards, losing the rebounding battle 63-38. It was the largest rebounding disparity the team has faced all season, and correcting those issues will be a top priority on Wednesday. Unfortunately for the Suns, Jusuf Nurkic will be out once again with an ankle injury.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Paul George led the Clippers with 23 points in Tuesday's wire-to-wire victory over the Suns, and all five Los Angeles starters reached double-figures. Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 16 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds, while Terance Mann (17 points and 10 rebounds) and Ivica Zubac (17 points and 13 rebounds) both had double-doubles.

The Clippers went 12-for-26 from the 3-point line (46.2%) and now rank fourth in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (38.6%). Los Angeles is 17-0 this season when shooting 45% or better from beyond the arc and has only lost six times in the 36 games where it has shot at least 40% from deep. James Harden (foot) did not play on Tuesday, and his status is unknown for Wednesday's rematch.

Key Betting Info

The Clippers are headed into this one without Kawhi Leonard, who is out with an injury to his knee. On the year, Leonard has averaged 23.7 points and 1.6 steals on 52.5% shooting.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Clippers are 7-11 against the spread in their last 18 games when not the favorite.

The Suns are 9-14-1 against the spread in their last 24 games when favored on the road.

The Suns are 14-21 against the spread in their last 35 games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games.

