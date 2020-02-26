Clippers vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 26 predictions from model on 47-30 roll

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns will host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening. The Clippers had been playing without Paul George and Patrick Beverley, but both returned for Monday's game and aren't on the injury report on Wednesday. For the Suns, second-leading scorer Kelly Oubre Jr. won't play due to a knee injury.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m ET from the Talking Stick Resort Arena. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as 6.5-point road favorites, while the over-under for total points is 232 in the latest Clippers vs. Suns odds. Before you make any Suns vs. Clippers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Clippers vs. Suns spread: Clippers -6.5

Clippers vs. Suns over-under: 232 points

Clippers vs. Suns money line: Los Angeles -268, Phoenix +219

LAC: The Clippers are 6-0 when playing with a fully healthy roster.

PHO: The Suns have covered just 39 percent of spreads when playing at home.

Why the Clippers can cover

The model is well aware that Oubre is Phoenix's best option for slowing down Leonard and George, and his absence will leave youngsters Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson with the task. Wednesday's game will mark just the seventh time the Clippers have played at full strength this season, and they won the previous six. Despite playing at less than full strength for the majority of the season, Los Angeles still ranks ahead of Phoenix in offensive and defensive efficiency, rebounding rate, and point differential.

The Clippers boast a deep and versatile rotation that is led by two of the best two way players in the NBA. They're fully healthy and playing with a purpose as they try to gain ground on the Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoff race. In addition, Los Angeles is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 meetings against Phoenix.

Why the Suns can cover

Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Clippers vs. Suns spread. The model is also well aware that the Suns have played well when in similar spots this year. They've covered 56 percent of spreads when playing as an underdog, and they're 8-0 ATS when playing as a four-to-seven point underdog. The Suns are coming off of an impressive 20-point road victory over the Jazz, and they've won three of their past four entering Wednesday's action.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have lost three of four entering Wednesday's game, and they covered the spread in just one game on their recent road trip. Los Angeles has been much worse when playing away from the Staples Center this season, posting just a 46 percent against the spread cover rate. The Clippers are 23-6 with a +9.1 point differential when playing in Los Angeles, but just 15-13 with a +2.3 point differential on the road.

