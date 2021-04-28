The Pacific Division takes center stage on Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns. The high-profile matchup will be broadcast nationally, with the two teams battling for top spots in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is 11-2 in its last 13 games, and Phoenix is 14-4 in its last 18 contests. Kawhi Leonard (foot) is doubtful for the Clippers, with Patrick Beverley (hand) and Serge Ibaka (back) ruled out. Jae Crowder (ankle) and Dario Saric (ankle) are questionable for the Suns.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in Phoenix. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Suns as four-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222 in the latest Clippers vs. Suns odds.

Clippers vs. Suns spread: Suns -4

Clippers vs. Suns over-under: 222 points

Clippers vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -175, Los Angeles +155

LAC: The Clippers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHX: The Suns are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Clippers can cover



Los Angeles is an elite offensive team, boosted by the best perimeter shooting profile in the NBA. The Clippers are No. 2 in overall offensive rating, scoring 1.17 points per possession, and they are No. 2 in true shooting percentage (59.9 percent). L.A. leads the NBA in 3-point shooting, burying 41.7 percent of its long-range attempts, and the Clippers are also No. 1 in free throw accuracy at 83.6 percent. The Clippers take care of the ball at a top-10 level, turning the ball over on only 13.3 percent of possessions, and that is a strong overall recipe for success.

Los Angeles is also an excellent defensive team, keyed by the No. 3 defensive rebounding unit in the NBA. Phoenix is just 25th in offensive rebound rate, and the Clippers are a top-10 team in limiting opponent shooting efficiency this season. The Clippers also rank in the top-five in assists allowed (22.8 per game), and the Suns don't get to the free throw regularly, ranking second-to-last in the NBA in attempts per game (18.4) at the charity stripe.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is an excellent team on both sides of the court, allowing the Suns to produce the second-best record in the NBA. The Suns are a top-five defensive team, giving up only 1.09 points per possession, and they rank No. 6 in shooting efficiency allowed. That includes a top-five mark in 3-point defense (35.2 percent), which is crucial against the high-powered Clippers. Phoenix also ranks No. 2 in assists allowed per game (22.3) and in the top 10 in defensive rebound rate (74.3 percent).

Offensively, the Suns are also dynamic, scoring more than 1.15 points per possession. They are No. 2 in the NBA in field goal percentage (48.8 percent) and two-point percentage (56.2 percent), with an elite mark in free throw accuracy (82.8 percent). Phoenix moves the ball well, generating 26.9 assists per game, and the Suns are No. 2 in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.08.

