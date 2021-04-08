The Los Angeles Clippers have a chance to move closer to the top spot in the Pacific Division when they host the first-place Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The Clippers (34-18) rebounded from back-to-back losses with impressive victories over the Lakers and Portland to improve to 8-2 in their last 10 games but they have not been able to cut into the lead of the surging Suns (36-14). Phoenix has won seven in a row and 10 of 11 after holding off Utah on Wednesday night.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 5.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 222.5 in the latest Suns vs. Clippers odds. Before making any Suns vs. Clippers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned almost $8,900 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 16 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Suns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Suns vs. Clippers:

Suns vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -5.5

Suns vs. Clippers over-under: 222.5 points

Suns vs. Clippers money line: Suns +185; Clippers -215

PHX: The Suns are a league-best 17-6 on the road

LAC: The Clippers are 7-2 vs. division foes

Why the Suns can cover



Despite missing all six attempts from beyond the arc, leading scorer Devin Booker scored a team-high 35 points vs. the Jazz and is averaging a staggering 37.0 points over his last four games. He had plenty of help on the offensive end as Chris Paul scored 29 points and came up one assist shy of notching his fourth consecutive double-double. Paul is averaging 21.0 and 11.5 assists while shooting 61.9 percent over the last four games.

Center Deandre Ayton has four double-doubles in his last six contests, going for 18 points and 12 boards Wednesday to help Phoenix manhandle the NBA's best rebounding team by a 61-45 margin. One of the Suns' strengths is their ability to defend the arc, ranking third in the league by limiting opponents to 34.4 percent 3-point shooting and 11.4 treys per game. The Suns limited Utah to 11-of-44 shooting from distance in Wednesday's showdown.

Why the Clippers can cover

The tandem of forward Kawhi Leonard (25.8 points per game) and guard Paul George (22.5) rank 1-2 on Los Angeles in scoring and combined for 65 points in Tuesday's victory. Leonard also averages 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals while George contributes 6.2 boards and a team-best 5.4 assists. Forward Marcus Morris (12.6 points), the team's third-leading scorer, has hit at least three 3-pointers in six of the past eight games.

Point guard Patrick Beverley returned to the starting lineup after a 3 1/2-week absence and had eight points, four rebounds and three assists Tuesday. That enabled Reggie Jackson to return to a reserve role Tuesday and he responded with 23 points off the bench, which has been bolstered by the recent acquisitions of Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins. Signed to a 10-day contract, Cousins had seven points and four rebounds in only 7 1/2 minutes Tuesday.

How to make Suns vs. Clippers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 226 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 93-59 roll on NBA picks.