Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Oklahoma City 35-36; Los Angeles 38-34

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.38 points per contest before their game Tuesday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Thunder came out on top in a nail-biter against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, sneaking past 124-120. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 40 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Sunday as they won 117-102. Los Angeles' shooting guard Paul George did his thing and had 29 points along with nine boards.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 25-11-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Oklahoma City is now 35-36 while the Clippers sit at 38-34. The Thunder are 17-17 after wins this year, Los Angeles 20-17.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.