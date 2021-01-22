Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Oklahoma City 6-7; Los Angeles 11-4
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a win while OKC will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Thunder ended up a good deal behind the Denver Nuggets when they played on Tuesday, losing 119-101. OKC was down 97-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward Luguentz Dort, who had 20 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Clippers and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 115-96 victory at home. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 32 points and five assists along with six steals.
Oklahoma City have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13 point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 7-6 all in all.
Oklahoma City is now 6-7 while Los Angeles sits at 11-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Thunder are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 105.6 on average. To make matters even worse for OKC, the Clippers enter the contest with a 48.60% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Los Angeles' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a big 13-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
