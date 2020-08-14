Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: Should the Lakers be concerned about the Blazers? ( 2:03 )

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder match up on the final day of NBA seeding games in Orlando. With playoff matchups already set, both teams will be short-handed, albeit to varying degrees. For the Clippers, Patrick Beverley (calf), Landry Shamet (foot) and Montrezl Harrell (quarantine) are out. For the Thunder, Chris Paul (hand), Luguentz Dort (knee) and Dennis Schroder (quarantine) will miss the game.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Los Angeles as the six-point favorite. The over-under for total points expected is 222 in the latest Clippers vs. Thunder odds. Before making Thunder vs. Clippers picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 58-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,300 on those picks alone. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a single top-rated pick (5-0) since the NBA's restart in July. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Thunder. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Thunder vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Thunder spread: Clippers -6

Clippers vs. Thunder over-under: 222 points

Clippers vs. Thunder money line: Clippers -270, Thunder +230

LAC: The Clippers are 5-2 against the spread in the bubble

OKC: The Thunder are 4-3 against the spread in the bubble

Why the Clippers can cover

It remains to be seen how long Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will play in this game but, even if they are limited, the Clippers have plenty of depth to deploy. L.A. is one of the NBA's deepest teams and, for the season, the Clippers rank No. 2 in the league in offensive efficiency and No. 1 in free-throw rate. L.A. is also potent on the offensive glass and in avoiding turnovers, with tangible strengths on the defensive end.

The Clippers rank as a top-five defense in the league this season and, with L.A. operating as an above-average defensive rebounding team, they should be able to take advantage of Oklahoma City's weakness on the offensive glass.

Why the Thunder can cover

Though the absence of Paul is significant, Oklahoma City does have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to lead the way. The second-year guard is averaging 19.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season and, without Paul or Schroder, Gilgeous-Alexander will be asked to take on a larger role.

Team-wide, the Thunder are excellent at avoiding turnovers and generating free throws, both of which could be crucial in this matchup. Defensively, Oklahoma City is elite at keeping opponents away from the charity stripe and Billy Donovan's team ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in effective field-goal percentage allowed.

How to make Clippers vs. Thunder picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Leonard and Gilgeous-Alexander projected to fall short of their scoring averages. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Clippers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,700 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.