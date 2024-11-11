Two of the better teams in the Western Conference square off on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers battle the Oklahoma City Thunder. Los Angeles is coming off a 105-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, while Oklahoma City dropped a 127-116 decision to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. The Clippers (6-4), who are third in the Pacific Division, are 3-0 on the road this season and are riding a four-game winning streak. The Thunder (8-2), first in the Northwest Division, are 4-1 on their home court in 2024-25. Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) and center Mo Bamba (knee) are both out. OKC hasn't released its injury report yet, but forward Chet Holmgren (hip) left Sunday's game and is reportedly set to miss extended time.

Tip-off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City is a 7-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Thunder odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.

Clippers vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -7

Clippers vs. Thunder over/under: 219 points

Clippers vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -285, Los Angeles +231

LAC: The Clippers have hit the money line in 30 of their last 41 road games (+27.40 units)

OKC: The Thunder have hit the money line in 37 of their last 44 home games (+25.75 units)

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City is led by point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging a team-high 26.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and one block in 32.6 minutes. In Sunday's loss to the Warriors, he scored 24 points, while grabbing five boards and adding four assists. He has one near triple-double on the season, scoring 35 points and grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out nine assists in a 128-104 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 27. He scored 30 points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists in a 137-114 win at Portland on Nov. 1.

Also powering the Thunder is forward Jalen Williams. In 10 starts, he is averaging 19.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals in 31.9 minutes. He has one near triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 124-122 loss at Denver on Wednesday. He scored 20 points and added four assists, four blocks and three rebounds in Sunday's loss to Golden State. See which team to pick here.

Why the Clippers can cover

Veteran guard Norman Powell leads the Los Angeles scoring attack. In 10 games, all starts, he is averaging 25.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.2 minutes. He is connecting on 51.5% of his field goals, including a blistering 49.4% from 3-point range, and 84.4% of his free throws. He has one double-double on the year, scoring 31 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in a 107-98 win at Sacramento on Friday. He scored a season-high 37 points in a 109-104 win at Denver on Oct. 26.

Shooting guard James Harden has also been on fire to start the season. In 10 starts, he is averaging 21.2 points, nine assists, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and one block in 34.9 minutes. He has one triple-double, and six double-doubles on the year. In the win over Toronto on Saturday, he scored 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out seven assists. He scored 35 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 125-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 31. See which team to pick here.

