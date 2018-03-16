Clippers vs. Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Clippers (37-30) and Thunder (41-29) face off in a game that could have a very strong impact on the Western Conference playoff race. Things are so close in the West that a single win could be enough to push a team into the playoffs or take them out of it completely.

Both teams come in red hot with the Clippers winning seven of their last 10 and the Thunder on a four-game winning streak. However, Los Angeles is on a back-to-back while Oklahoma City has been resting since Tuesday. That's a big advantage for the Thunder.

How to watch Clippers vs. Thunder



Date: Friday, March 16



Friday, March 16 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: NBA TV



NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Clippers and Thunder are both teams that started off the season struggling, but they managed to work through their problems and salvage their seasons. The Clippers have done so against the expectations of pretty much everybody while the Thunder have done so with even higher expectations than what they've achieved.

The story on Los Angeles is well known at this point. Despite being without both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, the Clippers continue to win games and fight for a playoff spot. There's talent on the roster, but their lack of a true superstar gives them a disadvantage in the star-stacked West. Yet, here they are fighting for a spot.

It took time, but the Thunder's star trio of Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony finally figured it out around the new year. The loss of their best defensive player, Andre Roberson, did cause some concern for awhile, but the Thunder have pulled themselves together and are now trying to secure home-court advantage in the first round.