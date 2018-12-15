Clippers vs. Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to get back on track as they continue to chug along without one of their top offensive threats in Lou Williams. Williams is currently dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered earlier this week against the Phoenix Suns, and is expected to be out for two weeks. Now the team will look to utilize Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari as perimeter threats and hope that they can get the team going against a solid defensive team like the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On the other hand, the Thunder have also dropped their last two games despite being one of the Western Conference's most consistent teams. Paul George has really been playing strong basketball throughout the first half of the season and continued that high level of play against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. He scored a game-high 32 points, but didn't get a ton of help from Russell Westbrook from an offensive standpoint.

With two teams that really need a win, it's going to be a very intriguing matchup in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 15

Saturday, Dec. 15 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)



fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Thunder -6.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Clippers: L.A. has really struggled over the last two games without guard Lou Williams in the lineup. The team is coming off a pair of lopsided losses at the hands of the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs. Los Angeles has struggled to shoot the basketball, so it'll be interesting to see if the Clippers can get Harris going. While he's shooting 50 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc this season, Harris has only scored a combined total of 27 points.

Thunder: OKC received a pair of sensational performances from Steven Adams and George in Friday's loss to the Nuggets. Westbrook was held to just 13 points and vented his frustrations late in the game when he shoved Jamal Murray on a jump ball. Oklahoma City needs a takeover game from Westbrook in which he dominates in every facet of the game against a weaker Los Angeles team. Seeing both George and Westbrook thrive would be extremely beneficial for the Thunder going forward.

Game prediction, pick

Both teams are riding two-game losing streaks and are in desperate need of a win. Without Williams, the Clippers just aren't the same team. Take the Thunder at home in this one.