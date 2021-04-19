Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Minnesota 15-42; Los Angeles 39-19

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. Minnesota isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

It was all tied up 61-61 at the half for the Timberwolves and the Miami Heat this past Friday, but Minnesota stepped up in the second half for a 119-111 win. It was another big night for Minnesota's center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 24 points and five assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Los Angeles had to settle for a 106-103 defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Paul George, who had 37 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds. PG13's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to an irreparable 15-42 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 39-19. Allowing an average of 117.98 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 12-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Nicolas Batum: Out (Rest)

Serge Ibaka: Out (Back)

Jay Scrubb: Out (Foot)

Patrick Beverley: Out (Hand)

Injury Report for Minnesota