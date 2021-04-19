Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Minnesota 15-42; Los Angeles 39-19
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. Minnesota isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
It was all tied up 61-61 at the half for the Timberwolves and the Miami Heat this past Friday, but Minnesota stepped up in the second half for a 119-111 win. It was another big night for Minnesota's center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 24 points and five assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Los Angeles had to settle for a 106-103 defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Paul George, who had 37 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds. PG13's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.
Minnesota's victory lifted them to an irreparable 15-42 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 39-19. Allowing an average of 117.98 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a big 12-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.
- Feb 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Minnesota 112
- Dec 29, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Minnesota 101
- Feb 08, 2020 - Minnesota 142 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Feb 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Minnesota 106
- Dec 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Minnesota 117
- Mar 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Minnesota 111
- Feb 11, 2019 - Minnesota 130 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Nov 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Minnesota 109
- Mar 20, 2018 - Minnesota 123 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 22, 2018 - Minnesota 126 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Dec 06, 2017 - Minnesota 113 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 03, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Mar 08, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Jan 19, 2017 - Minnesota 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Minnesota 79
- Feb 03, 2016 - Minnesota 108 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Dec 07, 2015 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Minnesota 99
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Nicolas Batum: Out (Rest)
- Serge Ibaka: Out (Back)
- Jay Scrubb: Out (Foot)
- Patrick Beverley: Out (Hand)
Injury Report for Minnesota
- Jaylen Nowell: Game-Time Decision (Lower Leg)
- Malik Beasley: Out (Hamstring)