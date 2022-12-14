Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Minnesota 13-14; Los Angeles 16-13

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.7 points per game. They will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Los Angeles Clippers will be strutting in after a victory while the Timberwolves will be stumbling in from a loss.

Minnesota suffered a grim 133-112 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Minnesota was down 106-84 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from point guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 23 points and eight assists, and center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 20 rebounds and 16 points.

A well-balanced attack led the Clippers over the Boston Celtics every single quarter on their way to victory on Monday. Los Angeles took their matchup against Boston by a conclusive 113-93 score. Among those leading the charge for Los Angeles was small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 25 points and six assists along with nine boards.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Minnesota is now 13-14 while the Clippers sit at 16-13. Los Angeles is 8-7 after wins this season, and Minnesota is 6-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Minnesota.