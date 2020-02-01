Clippers vs. Timberwolves: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Clippers vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Minnesota 15-32; Los Angeles 33-15
What to Know
On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.32 points per matchup. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center after a few days off. The Timberwolves know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 47 matchups -- so hopefully Los Angeles likes a good challenge.
The Timberwolves fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 133-129. Minnesota lost to Sacramento 133-129. Minnesota was up 97-78 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, pride goes before the fall, and it seems Los Angeles saw their 14-point advantage in the point spread and came into their contest against Sacramento with a big head. The Clippers have to be aching after a bruising 124-103 loss to Sacramento on Thursday. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of power forward Montrezl Harrell, who had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Minnesota have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Minnesota 117
- Mar 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Minnesota 111
- Feb 11, 2019 - Minnesota 130 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Nov 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Minnesota 109
- Mar 20, 2018 - Minnesota 123 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 22, 2018 - Minnesota 126 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Dec 06, 2017 - Minnesota 113 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 03, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Mar 08, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Jan 19, 2017 - Minnesota 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Minnesota 79
- Feb 03, 2016 - Minnesota 108 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Dec 07, 2015 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Minnesota 99
