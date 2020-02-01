Clippers vs. Timberwolves: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Minnesota 15-32; Los Angeles 33-15

On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.32 points per matchup. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center after a few days off. The Timberwolves know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 47 matchups -- so hopefully Los Angeles likes a good challenge.

The Timberwolves fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 133-129. Minnesota lost to Sacramento 133-129. Minnesota was up 97-78 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, pride goes before the fall, and it seems Los Angeles saw their 14-point advantage in the point spread and came into their contest against Sacramento with a big head. The Clippers have to be aching after a bruising 124-103 loss to Sacramento on Thursday. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of power forward Montrezl Harrell, who had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North

Series History

Minnesota have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.