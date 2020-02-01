Clippers vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 1 predictions from computer model on 33-16 run

The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-32) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (33-15) in a battle between Western Conference foes in the first matchup on the Saturday NBA schedule. Kawhi Leonard (back) is questionable to play for the Clippers, while the Timberwolves enter the game with their core players projected to be healthy and available.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as 9.5-point home favorites, down slightly from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229.5 in the latest Timberwolves vs. Clippers odds.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves spread: Clippers -9.5

Clippers vs. Timberwolves over-under: 229.5 points

Clippers vs. Timberwolves money line: Clippers -516, Wolves +395

MINN: The T'Wolves are 1-9 against the spread in the last 10 games

LAC.: The Clippers are 3-2 against the spread in the last five games

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The model knows that Minnesota is struggling, but the Wolves do have strengths to lean on in this matchup. The visitors are good at creating free-throw attempts, and the Clippers have a penchant for committing fouls that send their opponents to the free-throw line. The Wolves are also above-average in offensive rebounding and avoiding turnovers, giving them optimism to win the possession battle.

L.A. has a relative weakness in turning the ball over offensively, and Minnesota does have a defensive aptitude in creating havoc. The Timberwolves can also bank on strong contributions from Karl-Anthony Towns, with the talented big man averaging 26.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per game and facing a favorable matchup on the interior.

Why the Clippers can cover

Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Clippers vs. Timberwolves spread. The model also has factored in that the Clippers are the more talented team, even if Leonard is unable to play. In addition to Minnesota scuffling in the recent past, the Clippers are a blistering 19-5 at home and L.A. fields a top-six unit in the NBA on both offense and defense.

The Clippers are an elite offensive rebounding team and, considering Minnesota's struggles on the defensive glass, L.A. should be in a favorable position to create second-chance opportunities. Doc Rivers' team is also one of the best in the league at generating free- throw attempts, with the Wolves often struggling to keep opponents away from the charity stripe. L.A. can lean on its offensive balance, with enough defensive playmaking to make life difficult for the Wolves on the road.

How to make Clippers vs. Timberwolves picks

