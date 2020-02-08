Clippers vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 8 predictions from computer model on 34-18 run

Teams that were active during the 2020 NBA trade deadline match up when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA Western Conference action on Saturday. The Clippers (36-15), second in the Pacific Division and the Western Conference, have won three straight, while the Timberwolves (15-35), who are fifth in the Northwest Division and 14th in the West, have lost 13 in a row.

Tip-off from Target Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. Los Angeles leads the all-time series 61-56. The Clippers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Clippers vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 230.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Timberwolves picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves spread: Clippers -7.5

Clippers vs. Timberwolves over-under: 230.5 points

Clippers vs. Timberwolves money line: Clippers -348, Timberwolves +273

LAC: Second in total rebounds at 48.2 per game

MIN: Sixth in free throws made per game at 19.2

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers added an outside threat at the trade deadline when they acquired forward Marcus Morris from the New York Knicks. Morris, averaging a career-best 19.6 points this season, is the league's fifth-ranked 3-point shooter. He is hitting on 43.9 percent from 3-point range, including 46.8 percent on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. Although it's not certain he'll be available to play on Saturday against the Timberwolves, the Clippers are already among the league's best in points scored per game (third at 116 points).

The Clippers, who are closing in on their ninth straight winning season and eighth playoff appearance in nine seasons, have been led in scoring by guard Kawhi Leonard, who leads the team in points (27.0) and rebounds (7.5) and is second in assists (5.3). He has scored 30 or more points in nine of the past 11 games. In 23 career games against the Timberwolves, Leonard is averaging 19.6 points.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Clippers vs. Timberwolves spread. That's because Minnesota has won four of its last six home games against the Clippers. The Wolves have also added some scoring depth with the acquisition of D'Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline. His 23.6-point scoring average will be a boost to the Minnesota offense.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring at 26.7 points, and has scored 20 or more points in eight consecutive games, including 40 points at Chicago on Jan. 22. Towns, who also leads the team in rebounds (10.8) and is among the team's assists leaders (4.2), has recorded a double-double in three straight games, including a 32-point, 12-rebound game against the Clippers on Feb. 1.

How to make Clippers vs. Timberwolves picks

