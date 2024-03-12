We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the Los Angeles Clippers. Los Angeles is 41-22 overall and 22-9 at home, while Minnesota is 44-21 overall and 21-13 on the road. The Clippers prevailed, 89-88, when the teams last met on March 3, which followed four straight Minnesota wins in the head-to-head series. L.A. is 32-31 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, one game ahead of the Wolves who are 31-31-3 ATS.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Clippers are favored by 7 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Clippers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 215.5 points.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves spread: Clippers -7

Clippers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 215.5 points

Clippers vs. Timberwolves money line: Clippers: -250, Timberwolves: +205

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 120-109 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday as the Wolves are now 2-4 over their last six games. Apart from Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) being sidelined in that contest, Minnesota was also without Rudy Gobert (hamstring). The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is questionable for Tuesday, as is Anthony Edwards (ankle).

Naz Reid had 25 points, five rebounds, four blocks and three assists in the loss to the Lakers, and he's stepped up his game since Towns went down. Reid is averaging 24.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in the six games he's played at least 30 minutes this season, and he's shooting 42% from beyond the arc. Minnesota is just 1-7 against the spread over its last eight games.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your 3-point shooting is a whole 14.9% worse than the opposition, a fact the Clippers found out the hard way on Sunday. They took a 124-117 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Clippers have struggled against the Bucks recently, as their game on Sunday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

L.A. played that game without Russell Westbrook (hand), Kawhi Leonard (groin) and Paul George (knee). Westbrook remains out but Leonard and George are both questionable for Tuesday. The Clippers are 32-10 overall this season when George, Leonard and James Harden are in the starting lineup, and Westbrook is not starting. However, the Clippers are 9-12 ATS in games following a straight-up defeat.

How to make Clippers vs. Timberwolves picks

