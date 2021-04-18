The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. The Clippers are 39-19 overall and 22-8 at home, while Minnesota is 15-42 overall and 5-23 on the road. The Timberwolves are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven Sunday games. The Clippers are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game.

Los Angeles is favored by 10 points in the latest Clippers vs. Timberwolves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 231.5. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 17 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 95-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Timberwolves. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Timberwolves spread: Clippers -10

Clippers vs. Timberwolves over-under: 231.5 points

Clippers vs Timberwolves money line: Clippers -550, Timberwolves +425

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles saw its seven-game winning streak snapped Friday, losing to 106-103 to the Philadelphia 76ers. The loss came about despite a quality game from Paul George, who had 37 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Kawhi Leonard (questionable, foot) leads the Clippers with 26.0 points per game, while Ivica Zubac grabs 7.4 rebounds and George dishes 5.5 assists per outing. The Clippers score 114.8 points per game while allowing 109.1 defensively. The Clippers trail Phoenix by two games in the Pacific Division.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota stepped up in the second half to defeat the Miami Heat 119-111 on Friday. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, grabbed five rebounds and and dished five assists.

Anthony Edwards scores a team-high 18.0 points per game for the Timberwolves, while Jarred Vanderbilt grabs 5.4 rebounds and Ricky Rubio dishes 6.6 assists per outing. Minnesota scores 110.3 points per game while allowing 117.3 on defense. The Timberwolves are last in the Northwest Division, 27 games behind Utah.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated Clippers vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Timberwolves vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.