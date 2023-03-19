The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Moda Center in the Rose Quarter. Portland is 31-39 overall and 17-17 at home, while Los Angeles is 37-34 overall and 18-18 on the road. The Clippers have won and covered the spread in each of their last three head-to-head matchups against the Trail Blazers.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers spread: Trail Blazers +4.5

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers over/under: 235.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers money line: Portland +140, Los Angeles -165

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The game between the Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics on Friday was not particularly close, with Portland falling 126-112. Portland was down 89-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, the Blazers got a solid performance out of point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 41 points and five assists.

Lillard continues to be one of the hottest scorers in the NBA, as he's averaging 32.4 points per game this season. He's averaged 37.0 points over his last 30 games while scoring 40 points or more on 12 occasions. Portland has fallen out of the NBA play-in tournament picture with 12 games remaining but Lillard still makes them a threat to win on any given night.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as the Clippers fell 113-108 to the Orlando Magic. Shooting guard Paul George (30 points) was the top scorer for the Clippers, with Kawhi Leonard held out because of a knee injury.

Leonard sitting is believed to be a load management decision with Los Angeles playing in a back-to-back and he should return to action on Sunday against Portland. Leonard has averaged 28.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals over his last 25 games.

