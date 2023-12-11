The Los Angeles Clippers seek their fourth straight victory on Monday night as they host Pacific Division rival, the Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers (11-10) enter off a 117-103 road victory at Utah on Friday, while the Trail Blazers (6-15) lost at home to Dallas, 125-112 on Friday. Los Angeles won the only meeting this season, a 125-113 victory in October that ran its winning streak in this series to six games. The Clippers are 9-12 against the spread, while the Trail Blazers are 10-11 ATS in 2023.

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers spread: Clippers -13

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 220 points

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers money line: Clippers -894, Trail Blazers +592

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland's chances will improve if guard Malcolm Brogdon and center DeAndre Ayton are available to play on Monday night. Both have missed time over the last week due to various injuries, but when healthy, they have been significant contributors to the Trail Blazers' scoring output. Brogdon is averaging 17.0 points per game and Ayton 12.9 PPG. Portland once again will be without forward Jerami Grant, who is the team's second leading scorer at 22.1 PPG, due to a concussion.

Guard Anfernee Simons returned from a six-week absence and delivered two strong performances in Portland's defeats last Wednesday and Friday. Simons scored 28 points and 30 points, respectively, and will be counted on as the team's primary playmaker at full health. Fellow guard Shaedon Sharpe has exceeded the 20-point mark in four straight games, and they provide the Trail Blazers with a formidable duo capable of putting points up in bunches. See which team to pick here.

Why the Clippers can cover

Despite having their two primary superstars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, healthy for the first quarter of the NBA season, Los Angeles has underachieved and is below .500. George leads the team in scoring at 23.4 points per game, while Leonard is averaging 22.5 points per game. Both players are averaging nearly six rebounds and four assists nightly. Leonard posted his first 40-point outing on Friday night with a 41-point, five-rebound, five-assist performance against the Jazz. Against a Portland team that struggles on defense, another big performance might be in store tonight.

Guard James Harden was acquired earlier in the season, and his play has been adequate, but far from his potential thus far. Harden is averaging 15.8 PPG, while handing out 6.8 assists and grabbing 4.4 rebounds nightly. Those numbers are significantly below his recent years in Philadelphia, although the Clippers aren't asking him to be as prominent with George and Leonard as the team's primary playmakers. See which team to pick here.

