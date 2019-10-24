Clippers vs. Warriors: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, start time, prediction, odds

The Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors will meet Thursday night in a rematch of last season's first-round matchup. Though the Warriors were successful in that series, a whole lot has changed since then. The Clippers added two perennial All-Stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George over the offseason, while the Warriors lost former NBA MVP Kevin Durant in free agency, and likely won't have Klay Thompson for the season due to an ACL tear. They did add another All-Star-caliber player in D'Angelo Russell. Now, the two teams will go head-to-head for the first time this season.

The Clippers enter the game with a 1-0 record on the 2019-20 NBA season after handing the Los Angeles Lakers a season-opening loss on Tuesday night. for the Warriors, this will be their first contest of the season.

With that said, here's everything you need to know about the contest between the Clippers and Warriors.

How To Watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24 | 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 24 | 10:30 p.m. ET Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

TNT | fuboTV (watch for free) Odds: GS +105 | LAC - 125 | (O/U 226.5 )

Storylines

Clippers: After an impressive season-opening win over the Lakers, the Clippers will look to keep the momentum going against a Warriors team that will be playing its first game of the season. The key for the Clippers at this early point in the season, in addition to getting Paul George healthy, is just jelling and finding chemistry together. Kawhi Leonard looked every bit like the reigning Finals MVP that he is in the first game of the season, and Lou Williams looked ready to win yet another Sixth Man of the Year Award. Now, the team has to grow together. Opening the season against two teams that they could ultimately face in the postseason is a good test for a squad with championship aspirations, like the Clippers.

Warriors: After five straight Finals appearances, the Warriors don't enter the 2019-20 NBA season as overwhelming favorites to win the title in June for the first time in several seasons. The departure of Kevin Durant over the offseason, combined with Klay Thompson's extended absence due to the ACL injury that he suffered in the Finals has greatly dampened expectations for the Warriors this season. The team still has Steph Curry and Draymond Green, though, and they added some additional firepower in Russell, so Golden State is still expected to compete for a playoff spot. The Clippers provide a tough test for them to start the season.

Game prediction, pick

The tables have turned. For years, the Warriors have been the more talented team, regardless of who they were facing. Now, though, with Durant in Brooklyn and Thompson on the sideline, the Clippers are actually the more talented team. The Clippers have defenders to throw at Steph Curry (Pat Beverley, Leonard) to limit his production, and more than enough options on the offensive end to get the job done, even without George's contributions. Plus, the Clippers already have a game under their belt, while the Warriors still have to contend with their opening night jitters -- and rust. Pick: Clippers (-1.5)