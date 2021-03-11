Who's Playing

Golden State @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Golden State 19-18; Los Angeles 24-14

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 10 p.m. ET March 11 at Staples Center. The Clippers will be seeking to avenge the 115-105 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 8th.

The point spread favored Los Angeles last Thursday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Washington Wizards by a score of 119-117. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of power forward Nicolas Batum, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just nine points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Golden State last week, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 120-98 to the Phoenix Suns. Shooting guard Jordan Poole put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 19 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.