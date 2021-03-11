Who's Playing
Golden State @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Golden State 19-18; Los Angeles 24-14
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 10 p.m. ET March 11 at Staples Center. The Clippers will be seeking to avenge the 115-105 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 8th.
The point spread favored Los Angeles last Thursday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Washington Wizards by a score of 119-117. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of power forward Nicolas Batum, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just nine points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Golden State last week, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 120-98 to the Phoenix Suns. Shooting guard Jordan Poole put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 19 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 08, 2021 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 06, 2021 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Golden State 107
- Jan 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Golden State 100
- Oct 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 141 vs. Golden State 122
- Apr 26, 2019 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Apr 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Golden State 121
- Apr 21, 2019 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Apr 18, 2019 - Golden State 132 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Apr 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Golden State 131
- Apr 13, 2019 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Apr 07, 2019 - Golden State 131 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Jan 18, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Dec 23, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Nov 12, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Golden State 116
- Feb 22, 2018 - Golden State 134 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Jan 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 106
- Jan 06, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Oct 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 23, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 02, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Jan 28, 2017 - Golden State 144 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 07, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Golden State 114 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Feb 20, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Nov 19, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 04, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 108