Who's Playing
Golden State @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Golden State 42-15; Los Angeles 28-30
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Dubs and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at Crypto.com Arena. Matchupthese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous matchupthese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday Golden State sidestepped the Los Angeles Lakers for a 117-115 win. The Warriors' success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and five rebounds, and point guard Stephen Curry, who had 24 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.
Speaking of close games: Los Angeles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday, sneaking past 99-97. Los Angeles' point guard Reggie Jackson was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.
The Dubs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Their wins bumped the Dubs to 42-15 and the Clippers to 28-30. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.48
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 21 out of their last 30 games against Los Angeles.
