Clippers vs. Warriors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Golden State 9-30; Los Angeles 26-12

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Golden State and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. Golden State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

The Warriors came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, falling 107-98. The top scorer for Golden State was SG Alec Burks (19 points).

Meanwhile, things were close when Los Angeles and the New York Knicks clashed on Sunday, but Los Angeles ultimately edged out the opposition 135-132. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 45-29 deficit.

The Warriors are now 9-30 while the Clippers sit at 26-12. The Clippers are 14-11 after wins this season, and the Warriors are 6-23 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.99

Odds

The Clippers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 23 games against Los Angeles.