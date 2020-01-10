Clippers vs. Warriors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Clippers vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Golden State 9-30; Los Angeles 26-12
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Golden State and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. Golden State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
The Warriors came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, falling 107-98. The top scorer for Golden State was SG Alec Burks (19 points).
Meanwhile, things were close when Los Angeles and the New York Knicks clashed on Sunday, but Los Angeles ultimately edged out the opposition 135-132. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 45-29 deficit.
The Warriors are now 9-30 while the Clippers sit at 26-12. The Clippers are 14-11 after wins this season, and the Warriors are 6-23 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.99
Odds
The Clippers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
Series History
Golden State have won 18 out of their last 23 games against Los Angeles.
- Oct 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 141 vs. Golden State 122
- Apr 26, 2019 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Apr 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Golden State 121
- Apr 21, 2019 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Apr 18, 2019 - Golden State 132 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Apr 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Golden State 131
- Apr 13, 2019 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Apr 07, 2019 - Golden State 131 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Jan 18, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Dec 23, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Nov 12, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Golden State 116
- Feb 22, 2018 - Golden State 134 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Jan 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 106
- Jan 06, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Oct 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 23, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 02, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Jan 28, 2017 - Golden State 144 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 07, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Golden State 114 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Feb 20, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Nov 19, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 04, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 108
