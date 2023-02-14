The Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers are 31-28 overall and 14-13 at home, while Golden State is 29-28 overall and 7-21 on the road. Golden State has won four of the last five meetings, including a 124-107 victory at home in November.

Clippers vs. Warriors spread: Clippers -8.5

Clippers vs. Warriors over/under: 228 points

Clippers vs. Warriors money line: Los Angeles -355, Golden State +278

What you need to know about the Clippers

The game between Los Angeles and the Milwaukee Bucks this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Los Angeles falling 119-106 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Brandon Boston Jr. (20 points) and shooting guard Paul George (19 points) were the top scorers for the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard did not play in that game, nor did new acquisitions Bones Hyland, Eric Gordon or Mason Plumlee. None of those four are listed on Tuesday's injury report so they should all be good to go. Los Angeles is a completely different team with the two-time Finals MVP Leonard on the floor as the team is 21-11 when he plays versus 10-17 when he doesn't play.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, Golden State beat the Washington Wizards 135-126 on Monday. The Warriors can attribute much of their success to small forward Andrew Wiggins, who had 29 points along with seven rebounds. He was one of six Warriors in double-figures, and Klay Thompson chipped in with 27 points.

Allowing an average of 118.3 points per game, Golden State hasn't exactly asserted itself on the defensive end and ranks 26th in that regard after ranking third in points allowed per game during its championship run last year. But the Warriors are still above .500 thanks to their explosive offense which ranks second in the NBA with 118.5 PPG. Stephen Curry (leg) remains out, while new trade acquisition, Gary Payton II (adductor), is also out on Tuesday.

