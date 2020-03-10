Clippers vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 10 predictions from proven model on 51-32 roll

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors (15-49) host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (43-20) on Tuesday. The Clippers have a clean injury report, but the same cannot be said for Golden State. Draymond Green (knee), Kevon Looney (hip), and Ky Bowman (ankle) will remain sidelined, while Stephen Curry (illness) could miss his second consecutive game.

Tip-off for this one is set for 10:30 p.m ET from the Chase Center. Sportsbooks list Los Angeles as the 12-point favorite, while the over-under for total points is 226.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Warriors odds. Before making any Warriors vs. Clippers picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Clippers vs. Warriors spread: Los Angeles -12

Clippers vs. Warriors over-under: 226.5 points

Clippers vs. Warriors money line: Los Angeles -887, Golden State +591

LAC: The Clippers have covered 75 percent of spreads when playing as double digit favorites.

GSW: The Warriors have covered the spread in three-straight and four of the past five games.

Why the Clippers can cover

The model is well aware of what a massive mismatch this is on paper. Golden State ranks near the bottom of the league in almost every team statistic. The Warriors are dead last in point differential (-8.4), while the Clippers rank fourth in the NBA (+6.2). And when you consider that the bulk of their games came with the added help of now-traded players like D'Angelo Russell, Alec Burks, and Glenn Robinson III, while the Clippers have played most of their season at less than full health, it is clear what a drastic disadvantage the Warriors are at against Los Angeles.

The Clippers also have significantly more motivation for this game. They aren't likely to erase the 6.5 game deficit between them and the Lakers, but they'll still be motivated to build on their one-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the West.

Why the Warriors can cover

Even so, that doesn't guarantee that Los Angeles is a lock to cover this double-digit Clippers vs. Warriors spread. The model is well aware that Golden State has covered the spread in each of its past three games and won two of those games outright. Especially if Curry is back in the lineup for tonight's home game, the Warriors could certainly keep this one competitive.

The model is also aware that the Clippers have not been the same team when playing on the road this season. L.A. is 25-7 with a +9.1 point differential when playing at the Staples Center, but just 18-13 with a +3.4 point differential on the road. The Clippers have covered 56.2 percent of home spreads, but just 51.6 percent of road spreads.

