The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference showdown on Wednesday evening. Golden State has won four of the last five games, including back-to-back home wins over Portland and Sacramento. Los Angeles arrives on the second night of a back-to-back and with injury uncertainty. Paul George (ankle) missed Tuesday's game, and Kawhi Leonard has a history of resting on back-to-back sets. Golden State will not have Klay Thompson (Achilles), Marquese Chriss (fibula) and Alen Smailagic (knee) due to injury.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in San Francisco. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Clippers as two-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Warriors odds. Before you make any Warriors vs. Clippers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 65-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Warriors. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and betting trends for Warriors vs. Clippers:

Warriors vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -2

Warriors vs. Clippers over-under: 230.5

Warriors vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -130, Warriors +110

GSW: The Warriors are 3-4 against the spread this season

LAC: The Clippers are 5-3 against the spread in 2020-21

Latest Odds: Golden State Warriors +2 Bet Now

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors have an interesting and potent offensive team, led by Stephen Curry. The former NBA MVP is averaging 32.0 points, 6.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game this season, including a 62-point effort in a recent win over Portland. Curry is capable of an eruption at any moment, and he remains the best shooter in the NBA. Against a Clippers defense that has not been stellar to this point, Curry could get loose, particularly if L.A. does not have its full complement of perimeter defensive options.

Elsewhere, Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game despite uneven shooting, and the Warriors are simply a different team after the return of Draymond Green. While Green is not a scorer, he facilitates using high-end vision and passing acumen, and Green also captains an improved defense.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are an elite offensive team by any description, landing near the top of the league in efficiency last season and scoring more than 1.19 points per possession to begin 2020-21. Los Angeles has a strong effective field goal percentage (57.2 percent), and the Clippers are a top-five team in ball security, turning the ball over on only 13.6 percent of possessions. The Warriors have also been a below-average defensive team, giving up 1.13 points per possession, and Golden State is poor on the defensive glass.

Steve Kerr's team is also dead-last in the NBA in free throw rate allowed, which could help the Clippers in getting to the charity stripe regularly. Defensively, the Clippers should be able to close possessions effectively, as the Warriors are one of the league's worst offensive rebounding teams, pulling down only 21.3 percent of their own missed shots.

How to make Clippers vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with 13 players projected to score in double figures. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clippers vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.