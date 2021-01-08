The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday evening in a rematch of a game earlier this week. The Clippers picked up a seven-point win on the road in that game, and this is the next game for both squads. L.A. enters with a 6-3 record, while Golden State is just 4-4. Stephen Curry (ankle) is listed as questionable to play for the Warriors, with the Clippers boasting a clean injury report for this contest.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in San Francisco. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the six-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Clippers odds.

Warriors vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -6

Warriors vs. Clippers over-under: 232.5 points

Warriors vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -245; Warriors +205

GSW: The Warriors are 3-5 against the spread in 2020-21

LAC: The Clippers are 4-1 against the spread on the road this season

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State still revolves around the pairing of Curry and Draymond Green, with Curry as the lead scorer and Green as the do-everything supporting piece. Curry is averaging 32.0 points, 6.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, with Andrew Wiggins adding 17.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest. The Warriors take care of the ball at a top-10 level, committing a turnover on only 13.9 percent of possessions, and Golden State maintains an elite free throw rate that lands in the top three of the NBA.

In this matchup, it is also important to note that the Clippers have been a below-average defensive team this season, which could help the attack. Headlined by Green, the Warriors are a top-eight team in turnover creation defensively, forcing a giveaway on 15.9 percent of possessions, and they are above-average in shooting efficiency allowed.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are led by two superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and both are off to strong starts. George is averaging 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, with Leonard averaging 23.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest. With that pairing at the forefront, the Clippers are a top-five offense, scoring 1.18 points per possession. L.A. is above-average in shooting efficiency, turnover rate, assist rate and free throw rate.

Defensively, the Clippers are actually scuffling a bit in the early going, but L.A. is No. 3 in the NBA in second-chance points allowed at 10.2 per game. The Clippers are also effective in walling off the paint, giving up only 41.3 points per game in the lane and ranking in the top 10 in the NBA in that category.

How to make Clippers vs. Warriors picks

