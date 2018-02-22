Clippers vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Clippers vs. Warriors



Date: Thursday, Feb. 22



Thursday, Feb. 22 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California



Oracle Arena in Oakland, California TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: WatchTNT

WatchTNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Warriors were plagued by a boredom that cost them a handful of winnable games in February. Everybody knows what Golden State is capable of being and it was hard to ignore that it wasn't anywhere close to that in the early stages of 2018. Maybe now that the All-Star break has passed the Warriors can move back to playing inspired basketball.

What better team to wake them up than the Clippers. Golden State's hatred of the Clippers to this point is well documented and it's a game it almost always wakes up for. However, with Blake Griffin traded and Chris Paul in Houston, maybe some of that hatred has subsided and it's become just a regular game for them once again.

How this one pans out will likely depend on how into it the Warriors are. If they care then this could turn into a one sided blowout. If they still have mid-season boredom then it could end up being far closer than expected.