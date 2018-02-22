Clippers vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
Will the Warriors flip a switch now that they're past the All-Star break?
How to watch Clippers vs. Warriors
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: WatchTNT
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds. This includes SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein, who's on a scorching 17-5 NBA run and has a strong point-spread pick for Clippers-Warriors
Analysis: The Warriors were plagued by a boredom that cost them a handful of winnable games in February. Everybody knows what Golden State is capable of being and it was hard to ignore that it wasn't anywhere close to that in the early stages of 2018. Maybe now that the All-Star break has passed the Warriors can move back to playing inspired basketball.
What better team to wake them up than the Clippers. Golden State's hatred of the Clippers to this point is well documented and it's a game it almost always wakes up for. However, with Blake Griffin traded and Chris Paul in Houston, maybe some of that hatred has subsided and it's become just a regular game for them once again.
How this one pans out will likely depend on how into it the Warriors are. If they care then this could turn into a one sided blowout. If they still have mid-season boredom then it could end up being far closer than expected.
