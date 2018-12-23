Clippers vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks
The Clippers will take a shot at the defending champs on Sunday night
Two of the Western Conference's top four teams will meet in the Bay Area on Sunday when the Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Clippers. Heading into the contest, the Warriors sit in the third spot in the West with a 22-11 record, while the Clippers are 2.5 games behind them in the fourth spot with a 19-13 record.
The match-up between the two teams is the second of the season, as the Clippers bested the Warriors 121-116 in Overtime last month. They will play two more games against each other after Sunday's showdown as well: in Los Angeles in January, and back in the Bay in April. Golden State has won the last four season series over the Clippers 3-1, 4-0, 4-0 and 3-1.
How to watch Clippers at Warriors
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 23
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Warriors -10.5
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Warriors: This season is all about health for the two-time defending champion Warriors, as when they are at full strength, they are virtually unstoppable. For a team that has won an NBA record 73 regular season games, and three titles in four years, regular season games just aren't as important as they are to some other teams looking to establish themselves and develop some chemistry. The Warriors just want to make it to April healthy and ready to defend their title(s).
Clippers: The Clippers have been one of the more surprising teams on the season, as few had them pegged as a top-tier team in the West prior to the season's start. However, thanks to some extremely solid play from guys like Tobias Harris, Lou Williams, Danilo Gallinari, and Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers find themselves in the thick of things in the Western Conference playoff picture over a third of the way into the season.
Game prediction, pick
The line likes Golden State (by a lot) in this one, and with good reason. The Warriors are one of the league's best teams at home as they boast at 14-3 record within the friendly confines of Oracle Arena, while the Clippers are sub-.500 on the road on the season (8-9). With Draymond Green back in the lineup following an extended absence due to a toe injury, the Warriors should e in shape to pull out a win over the Clippers.
