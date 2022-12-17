Who's Playing

Washington @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Washington 11-18; Los Angeles 17-14

What to Know

The Washington Wizards haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Clippers since March 4 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Wizards will take on Los Angeles at 4 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off.

The contest between Washington and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Washington falling 141-128. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Monte Morris, who had 20 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 111-95 to the Phoenix Suns. Los Angeles was down 89-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Terance Mann, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 boards.

The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: KTLA-TV 5

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.83

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Washington.