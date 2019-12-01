Clippers vs. Wizards: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Los Angeles (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Los Angeles 14-6; Washington 6-11

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.06 points per game. They will challenge the Los Angeles Clippers on the road at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. Despite their defensive woes, the Wizards strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118.47 points per game.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Washington on Friday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 125-103 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Lakers. Washington was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 70-49.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, but Los Angeles was not quite the San Antonio Spurs' equal in the second half when they met on Friday. The Clippers came up short against San Antonio, falling 107-97. SG Lou Williams had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 27 minutes but picked up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for Washington, the Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.70%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBS Sports Washington

NBS Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Los Angeles have won five out of their last eight games against Washington.