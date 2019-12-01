Clippers vs. Wizards: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Clippers vs. Wizards basketball game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Los Angeles 14-6; Washington 6-11

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.06 points per game. They will challenge the Los Angeles Clippers on the road at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. Despite their defensive woes, the Wizards strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118.47 points per game.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Washington on Friday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 125-103 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Lakers. Washington was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 70-49.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, but Los Angeles was not quite the San Antonio Spurs' equal in the second half when they met on Friday. The Clippers came up short against San Antonio, falling 107-97. SG Lou Williams had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 27 minutes but picked up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for Washington, the Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.70%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
  • TV: NBS Sports Washington
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Los Angeles have won five out of their last eight games against Washington.

  • Nov 20, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Los Angeles 118
  • Oct 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 136 vs. Washington 104
  • Dec 15, 2017 - Washington 100 vs. Los Angeles 91
  • Dec 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Washington 112
  • Mar 29, 2017 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Washington 124
  • Dec 18, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Los Angeles 110
  • Apr 03, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Washington 109
  • Dec 28, 2015 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Washington 91
