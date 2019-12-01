Clippers vs. Wizards: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Clippers vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Los Angeles 14-6; Washington 6-11
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.06 points per game. They will challenge the Los Angeles Clippers on the road at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. Despite their defensive woes, the Wizards strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118.47 points per game.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Washington on Friday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 125-103 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Lakers. Washington was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 70-49.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, but Los Angeles was not quite the San Antonio Spurs' equal in the second half when they met on Friday. The Clippers came up short against San Antonio, falling 107-97. SG Lou Williams had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 27 minutes but picked up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for Washington, the Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.70%, which places them third in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBS Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Los Angeles have won five out of their last eight games against Washington.
- Nov 20, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Oct 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 136 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 15, 2017 - Washington 100 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Dec 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 29, 2017 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Washington 124
- Dec 18, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Apr 03, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Washington 109
- Dec 28, 2015 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Washington 91
