The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 37-20 overall and 20-8 at home, while Washington is 9-50 overall and 6-25 on the road. The Wizards are out to snap a 13-game losing streak. Washington lost 134-131 to the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime in their last outing on Thursday. The Clippers remain in the thick of the Western Conference playoff picture, but are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to the Lakers 116-112 on Wednesday.

Clippers vs. Wizards spread: Clippers -15.5

Clippers vs. Wizards over/under: 239.5 points

Clippers vs. Wizards money line: Clippers: -1432, Wizards: +821

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 13th straight defeat. They fell just short of the Los Angeles by a score of 134-131 in overtime. Jordan Poole had an outstanding game for Washington, scoring 34 points with seven assists.

Washington currently owns the worst record in the NBA and is clearly in rebuilding mode. Their top players this year have been Kyle Kuzma, who is averaging 22.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, and Poole, who is averaging 16.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game. The Wizards are 19-10-2 against the spread in their last 31 games as the road underdog.

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers enter this matchup sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference playoff race. They will, however, be looking to snap a two-game losing streak after losing the the Lakers 116-112 on Wednesday. Kawhi Leonard led the charge for the Clippers by scoring 26 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

The Clippers are 25-20 against the spread in their last 45 games when favored. Los Angeles could again be without Paul George, who is listed as a game time decision due to a lingering knee injury. Leonard enters Friday's matchup averaging 24.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

