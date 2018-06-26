Clippers will trade Austin Rivers to Wizards for Marcin Gortat, according to report

Los Angeles is parting ways with the head coach's son

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade guard Austin Rivers to the Washington Wizards in exchange for center Marcin Gortat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move will inevitably lead to speculation about the fate of Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, who has the ability to opt out of his $24.1 million contract for next season.

We'll continue to update this story as details emerge.

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES