Clippers will trade Austin Rivers to Wizards for Marcin Gortat, according to report
Los Angeles is parting ways with the head coach's son
The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade guard Austin Rivers to the Washington Wizards in exchange for center Marcin Gortat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The move will inevitably lead to speculation about the fate of Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, who has the ability to opt out of his $24.1 million contract for next season.
We'll continue to update this story as details emerge.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 NBA free agency rankings: Guards
Other notable names include Tyreke Evans, Fred VanVleet and Isaiah Thomas
-
Magic: I'll step down if I don't deliver
Johnson stressed that it's not LeBron or bust for the Lakers, but gave himself an ultimatu...
-
Report: Favors wants to stay with Jazz
It appears Utah and Favors don't want to separate this offseason
-
Magic not worried about Lakers offseason
It's a crucial offseason for the Lakers, but Magic Johnson isn't feeling the pressure: 'You...
-
Will Lakers put Spurs to Kawhi decision?
If the Lakers want a three-star superteam, they have to trade some of their future
-
Clippers' Jordan might opt in for trade
DeAndre Jordan is weighing his options, but one of them could be a sign and trade