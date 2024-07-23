A 1992 Olympic gold medal from Clyde Drexler hit the auction block earlier this week. Drexler is the first member of the "Dream Team" to auction off their gold medal from the 1992 Summer Games.

The bidding started at $250,000, but is expected to go a whole lot higher. In 2023, a duplicate gold medal consigned by "Dream Team" member Karl Malone sold for over $74,000.

Drexler's gold medal includes a letter of authenticity, which was signed back in April.

The veteran wing was playing for the Portland Trail Blazers at the time, but he wasn't included on the initial 10-player roster. Drexler and Christian Laettner, who was playing for Duke at the the time, were chosen as the final two members by the USA Basketball selection committee.

Drexler averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds during the 1992 Olympics. Team USA defeated Croatia in the gold medal game.

A few men's basketball items from the 1992 Olympics have been sold in recent years. A Michael Jordan signed, game-worn jersey fetched over $3 million on the auction block, while Laettner sold multiple items from the 1992 Summer Games.