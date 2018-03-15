Clyde Drexler named BIG3 commish after Roger Mason Jr. fired in odd circumstances

The BIG3 will have a new commissioner. Former Portland Trail Blazers legend and NBA Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler will step in to lead the 3-on-3 league founded by Ice Cube, which had its inaugural season last summer. Via the BIG3:

NBA Champion and 10-time All-Star Clyde Drexler has been named Commissioner of the BIG3. Drexler, who served as coach of BIG3 team Power for the league's inaugural 2017 season, has signed a three-year deal that will see him as BIG3's Commissioner through the 2020 season. As Commissioner he will help lead the BIG3's basketball operations as well as executing the league's long-term strategy on all fronts. "Clyde is a consummate professional, revered businessman, and indisputably one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball," said league Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Jeff Kwatinetz and Ice Cube. "We were thrilled to have his early support as a coach for our inaugural season, and couldn't be more pleased to welcome him to the executive team as BIG3 Commissioner." "I wholeheartedly believe in what Ice Cube and Jeff have brought to life with the BIG3," said Drexler. "The level of play and the professionalism I witnessed last season far exceeded anything that many of us involved ever imagined. I am proud to assume the role of BIG3 Commissioner and look forward to working closely with Ice Cube and Jeff as we continue to build off of the momentum established in our first season."

Drexler will take over for Roger Mason Jr., who was fired from the role earlier this week amid bizarre circumstances. Reports indicated he was fired due to allegations of corruption involving two Qatari businessmen with ties to BIG3.

Mason, however, denied those claims. He told USA Today that he was fired in retaliation for legal claims he made against BIG3, and accused the company of fostering a work environment that was "hostile and racist." Via USA Today:

"I was terminated by BIG3 in retaliation for legal claims which I made last week in a letter sent by my attorneys to BIG3 Basketball alleging that the League had breached my employment agreement," Mason said in the statement, released Monday evening. "The violations of my agreement centered around BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz, who has been engaged in a malicious, defamatory campaign of disparaging me in an attempt to prevent me from the performance of contractual duties and responsibilities. "He has made countless unfounded attacks on my integrity, character, and leadership. The work environment at BIG3 has been hostile and racist resulting in the departure of valuable League personnel." He also contends Kwatinetz, who is white, used a racial slur when he referred to black athletes.

These, obviously, are very serious allegations from both sides. But at this point it does not seem the boardroom drama will affect the league's plans for this season. The 2018 schedule was recently released, with the second season set to tip off on June 22 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.