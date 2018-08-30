Clyde Frazier says Kevin Durant doesn't deserve full credit for joining a Warriors team 'that really didn't need him'

Kevin Durant probably doesn't care about people telling him that going to the Warriors was pretty far from "The Hardest Road" (OK, he definitely cares), but those comments tend to sting a little more when they come from NBA greats. Knicks legend Clyde Frazier said on Wednesday that he docks Durant's status among the best in NBA history for his decision to join the Warriors, with whom he's won back-to-back NBA Finals MVPs.

"Durant, I mean, as great a player as he is, I would still hold back because, man, he joined a team that really didn't need him. You know what I mean?" Frazier said on SiriusXM NBA Radio, via ESPN. "He's right there with LeBron, probably will surpass LeBron as the best player in the game soon. But for him doing that, I still don't give him the full credit that he probably would have deserved if he stayed with [the Thunder] and won a title with that team."

Durant, of course, was part of a Thunder team who lost a 3-1 lead to the Warriors in the Western Conference finals the year before he joined the Warriors, a move that rubbed plenty of people the wrong way.

Regardless of his supporting cast, Durant is still a ridiculous player. In two seasons with the Warriors, he's averaging 25.7 points and still easily among the best shooters in basketball. However, for a guy like Frazier who played his entire prime with the Knicks, it's easy to see why Durant's move rubs him the wrong way.