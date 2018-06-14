College Basketball Podcast: Michael Porter Jr. suddenly the biggest question mark heading into 2018 NBA Draft
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the 2018 NBA Draft -- including Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley
The 2018 NBA Draft is only seven days away. And the biggest question mark, at this point, is whether Michael Porter Jr. is going to go second, fourth, ninth, 14th or who knows where? Things seem totally up in the air because he's coming off of back surgery and now dealing with muscle spasms that caused him to cancel a scheduled workout for lottery teams.
Obviously, that's not great.
So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing the pros and cons of spending a high pick on Michael Porter Jr. After that, the conversation went like this:
- 22:25: It appears Deandre Ayton will go first in the 2018 NBA Draft. But should it be as clearcut as most are making out to be? Is there a case to be made for Marvin Bagley?
- 29:20: Which projected top-10 pick -- Trae Young? Wendell Carter? Jaren Jackson? Collin Sexton? -- looks most like a possible bust? Norlander and I agree on one of those guys.
- 38:49: Which projected non-lottery pick -- Jalen Brunson? Josh Okogie? Lonnie Walker? Khyri Thomas? Mitchell Robinson? -- will end up being better than where he's picked?
- 46:49: Norlander wrote about seven unheralded high school prospects who are now possible lottery picks -- everybody from Zhaire Smith to Jevon Carter. So we discussed that before we bowed out.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
