College Basketball Podcast: Michael Porter Jr. suddenly the biggest question mark heading into 2018 NBA Draft

The 2018 NBA Draft is only seven days away. And the biggest question mark, at this point, is whether Michael Porter Jr. is going to go second, fourth, ninth, 14th or who knows where? Things seem totally up in the air because he's coming off of back surgery and now dealing with muscle spasms that caused him to cancel a scheduled workout for lottery teams.

Obviously, that's not great.

So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing the pros and cons of spending a high pick on Michael Porter Jr. After that, the conversation went like this:

