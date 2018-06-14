College Basketball Podcast: Michael Porter Jr. suddenly the biggest question mark heading into 2018 NBA Draft

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the 2018 NBA Draft -- including Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley

The 2018 NBA Draft is only seven days away. And the biggest question mark, at this point, is whether Michael Porter Jr. is going to go second, fourth, ninth, 14th or who knows where? Things seem totally up in the air because he's coming off of back surgery and now dealing with muscle spasms that caused him to cancel a scheduled workout for lottery teams.

Obviously, that's not great.

So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing the pros and cons of spending a high pick on Michael Porter Jr. After that, the conversation went like this:

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.

CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES