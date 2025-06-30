The Utah Jazz have traded guard Collin Sexton and a 2030 second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for big man Jusuf Nurkić, the teams announced Sunday. Sexton has spent the last three seasons in Utah and will play for his third NBA team next season.

Sexton, 26, averaged 18.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds during the 2024-25 season. With the Jazz selecting Rutgers star Ace Bailey and Florida All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft earlier this week, it made increasingly likely Utah could move off Sexton or guard Jordan Clarkson this offseason to open up more minutes for the new rookies and the rest of its young core.

The Hornets acquired Nurkić, 30, at this past season's trade deadline from the Phoenix Suns. The Suns traded Nurkić and a 2026 first-round pick to the Hornets for Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic, and a 2026 second-round pick. Nurkić appeared in only 25 games for the Suns last season before he was traded to Charlotte.

In total, Nurkić appeared in 51 games for Charlotte and Phoenix and averaged 8.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. For his career, he has averages of 11.8 points and 8.8 rebounds on 50.1% from the field.