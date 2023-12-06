The Los Angeles Lakers are headed to Las Vegas for the In-Season Tournament semifinals after defeating the Phoenix Suns 106-103 in Monday's quarterfinal matchup, but the victory was not without controversy. Leading 105-103 with 11 seconds left, the Lakers needed only to inbound the ball, get fouled and make two free-throws to effectively clinch the game. Yet when they attempted to do so, chaos ensued. Austin Reaves lost the ball and the Suns seemed to gain possession with a chance to tie or win the game. Fortunately for the Lakers, LeBron James had the foresight to call timeout to save possession.

Here's the problem: Reaves didn't have possession of the ball when James called the timeout. Video clearly shows that the ball was loose when James signaled for the timeout, meaning it should not have been granted and the Suns should have been able to gain possession on a live ball then and there.

Instead of Grayson Allen potentially tying the game on a quick layup, the Lakers were allowed the timeout and another chance to inbound the ball. After yet another timeout, Anthony Davis was fouled and made his first free-throw. He missed the second, but Kevin Durant came up short on a game-tying 3-point attempt as the clock wound down. That sealed the Lakers' victory, and it was a meaningful one at that.

The Lakers will now travel to Las Vegas for a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. If they win that game, then a championship matchup against either the Indiana Pacers or Milwaukee Bucks and the entire team goes home with a $500,000 cash prize. The Lakers have spoken up quite a bit about wanting to win that prize, though the $500,000 prize would've been especially meaningful to the Suns. They have nine players earning minimum salaries this season.

Instead of competing for the grand prize, the Suns will have to settle for a Friday date with the Sacramento Kings. It may only be a single loss in the standings, but given the attention on the league's first-ever In-Season Tournament, the last thing the league must have wanted was a controversial ending like this.