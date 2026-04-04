On Friday night, Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg, 19, did something no teenager had ever done. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft dropped 51 points, becoming the youngest player -- and only teenager -- in NBA history to drop a 50-piece.

Flagg did it while shooting 19 of 30 (63.3%) from the field. The Mavericks also needed every single one of those points, too, as they lost to the Orlando Magic, 138-127. Flagg poured in 24 fourth-quarter points to try to pull the Mavericks back from the dead and a 30-point deficit. Mavericks assistant Frank Vogel (filling in after Jason Kidd was ejected) initially removed Flagg from the game with under four minutes to play and his team trailing by 17. Flagg had 45 at that point, and a chorus of boos from the home crowd followed.

Soon after, however, Flagg was back in the game and pushed his point total to 51. In doing so, Flagg became the youngest player to score 50 points in an NBA game, passing Brandon Jennings, who scored 55 in 2009 at age 20. Flagg also became just the third rookie since the ABA/NBA merger in 1976 to score 50, joining Jennings and Allen Iverson (1997).

"It's always fun getting into that type of mode," Flagg said after the game. "The basket feels big. Your teammates are looking out for you, helping you out. But I love to win, so that was my main focus. It's hard for me to fully enjoy myself out there when we're down 20, down 10, down 15 for the majority of the game."

The most impressive aspect of Flagg's performance wasn't the highlight reel dunks or the countless times he made a mockery of Orlando's defense by taking several defenders off the dribble to score with ease at the rim or from mid-range. It was, surprisingly, Flagg's 3-point shooting that stuck out the most.

The rookie went 6 of 9 from long range, the most 3s he's made in a single game this season. It's also the most 3s he's taken in a game this season, too. If you've watched Flagg at all, you know his 3-point shooting is by far his weakest offensive skill. He's only had six games this season in which he's made more than two 3-pointers in a game. He has more games where he's connected on zero 3-pointers (26) than he's had games where he's made two 3-pointers (11).

His 3-point shooting, now up to 29.3% for the season, is a work in progress. Friday night's performance showed there's hope that he can become a more consistent threat from there with time. He was drilling catch-and-shoot 3s, but even more impressively, Flagg had several pull-up 3s that provided flashes of what his future could hold.

It was a statement performance for the rookie, and it put him in good company with some all-time greats. Flagg has topped 40 points three times this season. Only Michael Jordan (7) and Iverson (5) have more 40-point games as a rookie since the merger.

After the game, his teammates and coaches were singing his praises.

"He should be Rookie of the Year. It's unbelievable," Kidd said. "The country is not watching the same thing that we get to watch on a daily basis. The things that he's done, he's in rare air. He's with the GOAT when you talk about MJ and what he did in his rookie year -- and as a teenager."

It's no surprise to see Kidd endorse his star for Rookie of the Year, and it's pretty hard to argue with him after Friday night. But where exactly does Flagg stack up against Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets, the frontrunner for the award?

Tale of the tape: Flagg vs. Knueppel

Knueppel, Flagg's former teammate at Duke, is currently the favorite for Rookie of the Year (-350 at FanDuel). But after Friday's performance, Flagg certainly made this race interesting and isn't too far behind in the odds at +250.

Despite what passionate fans might say on both sides of this race, this is a lot closer than anyone is willing to admit, and performances like Flagg's on Friday could significantly sway the conversation.

Head-to-head stats

Player GP PPG RPG APG SPG FG% 3P% Cooper Flagg 65 20.8 6.6 4.5 1.2 47.2% 29.3% Kon Knueppel 77 18.8 5.4 3.4 0.7 48.3% 43.1%

Flagg's on pace to become the first rookie since Jordan to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He owns the top three highest scoring totals by a rookie this season. In a typical year, Flagg would be far ahead in the Rookie of the Year conversation, no question. Historically, the award has always gone to a rookie on a rebuilding team. If Flagg won the award right now, he'd certainly be deserving of it. He's been the most important player on a roster that has been in flux all season.

He's not just the offensive engine for the Mavericks; he's also defending at a level above what rookies are expected to do. He's efficient from mid-range, can get to the rim at will and finishes at a rate (68%) higher than the likes of Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell, per Cleaning the Glass.

That's not to say Knueppel shouldn't win the award. He's averaging 18.8 points on near 50/40/90 splits. He shattered the rookie 3-point record and has been a catalyst for Charlotte transforming from a lottery mainstay to an actually competitive team.

But Knueppel is also benefiting from playing alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. He's become one of the best off-ball threats in the league in part because of the attention those two attract, but also because of the high IQ Knueppel has with his off-ball movement. It's not outrageous to say Knueppel is the best 3-point shooter in the league not named Stephen Curry, and the numbers back that up. Knueppel is second in the league in 3-point percentage (minimum five 3PA/G), proving he's not just good by rookie standards. He's lighting the league on fire.

When it comes down to it, there's a case for both players, or a co-winner situation like Grant Hill and Jason Kidd in 1995. But because no one likes ties, Knueppel might have the edge because the Hornets are in position to earn a playoff spot if they can get through the play-in round first. They've almost doubled the number of wins the Mavericks have (42 to 24). In a Rookie of the Year race this close, the team results might actually be the deciding factor. Even a historic 51-point outing from Flagg might not be enough to significantly pull voters back on his side to overtake Knueppel in this race.