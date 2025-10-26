After being overshadowed in his NBA debut earlier this week by Victor Wembanyama, Mavericks No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg tried to take matters into his own hands during his second start, a notable performance few in league history have accomplished prior.

Flagg scored 18 points, pulled down five rebounds, handed out six assists and managed a block in Friday's loss to the Wizards, becoming the youngest player since LeBron James to accomplish a 15-5-5 effort according to Polymarket Hoops.

The 18-year-old phenom, who's running point in Dallas as a rookie, scored nine consecutive points in the fourth quarter and helped the Mavericks rally from a 17-point deficit before Washington delivered in crunch time.

"It was a lot of energy in the building, I thought we were competing at a high level in that fourth quarter and playing the play we want to play," Flagg said. "I think we took somewhat of a step in the right direction, but it has to be a lot better. I know I'm kicking myself, I'm not happy and I'm a little upset.

"It's just ... I'm competitive. I love to win. It's not a great start. We've got a lot of film to look at, a lot of stuff to look and a lot to improve."

Flagg is one of the most hyped players entering the league since James, who said earlier this year he's expecting a rookie-of-the-year type season out of him.

"I personally think that he wants to be great. He had a hell of a year at Duke," James said in June. "A guy that can do so many different things out on the floor. Can play with the ball, can play without the ball. His jump shot is going to continue to get better. Super athletic, quick second jump.

"And also, he has the benefit, unlike myself, he gets to join a team that's established with Hall of Fame guys -- Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving -- right off the bat. Hall of Fame coach, Jason Kidd. You know, these guys are like, they're can give him the whole blueprint while he continues to learn what his blueprint will be.

"And I think that will be an incredible thing to have that type of presence, that type of leadership, that type of just basketball IQ and knowledge around him every single day from those pieces. So, I think he's going to be amazing."

What's next in NBA gambling scandal? Lingering questions about Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and the league James Herbert

Flagg notched the first 3-pointer and dunk of his NBA career in the second half against Washington and appeared to be more aggressive at the offensive end of the floor after looking a bit reluctant to shoot in the opener.

Flagg's averaging 14 points and 7.5 rebounds over his first two starts.

"It's just something as we kind of figure out our offense and roles get formed a little bit more, I think it'll work itself out," Flagg said. "We just gotta keep being aggressive and assertive. They (coaching staff) put a lot on me on being a playmaker as well, so I've got to be able to help and get guys more involved and making plays for others."

Flagg and the Mavericks (0-2) return to the floor Sunday night against the Raptors (2-1) in Dallas.