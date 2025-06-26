This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

COOPER FLAGG AND THE REST OF THE NBA DRAFT WINNERS

The first round of the NBA Draft is in the books, and there was all of the drama that has become customary this time of year.

To start, the Mavericks made official what's long been expected, drafting Duke superstar Cooper Flagg. Flagg is a versatile forward who dominated college when he should have been still been in high school; he's the second-youngest No. 1 pick ever behind LeBron James. Flagg joins a fascinating situation in Dallas, which has Anthony Davis and several other win-now pieces but will be without Kyrie Irving for most (if not all) of the upcoming season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

But after miraculously winning the lottery and signing Irving for the long term, Dallas can say things are looking up. Jasmyn Wimbish analyzed Flagg's fit.

Wimbish: "There's a lot to like about this lineup, primarily the potential connection between Flagg and Dereck Lively II. At Duke, Flagg excelled having the 7-foot-2 Khaman Maluach on the floor with him ... Flagg's development as a facilitator and creator will also benefit Klay Thompson, who despite not being in his prime is still one of the best shooters in NBA history. Flagg also has history playing with a premier shooter, after playing alongside Kon Knueppel at Duke."

What I love most about Flagg is that he does everything, and not just in a "jack of all trades, master of none" sort of way. He is an excellent athlete, a very good shooter, a strong scorer, an outstanding defender and a terrific competitor. He impacts the game in just about every way imaginable. Want buckets? He had a Duke freshman-record 42 points against Notre Dame. Want boards? He had seven games with double-digit rebounds. Want effort? He brings it every possession, and that won't change now that he's in the NBA ... even if his jersey number will.

Here are the full results of the first round, and here's the top 10 with grades from Adam Finkelstein:

Mavericks: SF Cooper Flagg, Duke: A Spurs: PG Dylan Harper, Rutgers: A 76ers: SG VJ Edgecombe, Baylor: B Hornets: SF Kon Knueppel, Duke: B Jazz: SF Ace Bailey, Rutgers: A Wizards: SG Tre Johnson, Texas: A Pelicans: PG Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma: C+ Nets: PG Egor Demin, BYU: C+ Raptors: PF Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina: B Suns: C Khaman Maluach, Duke: A-

Here are grades for every pick, and here are Colin Ward-Henninger's winners and losers.

Here's more:

ACE BAILEY ...

Ace Bailey tried to call the shots. The Jazz said "Too bad." Utah took the talented Rutgers product fifth overall after he had zero pre-draft workouts -- the only U.S.-based prospect to do so -- in an attempt to land with Washington, New Orleans or Brooklyn.

Look, we can call out Bailey's strange and potentially misguided strategy, but that's water under the bridge now. And if he hits, he's an immense talent on a Utah team very much in need of a star. Still, it's not the best look for him to begin his NBA career, Kyle Boone writes.

Boone: "It's hard to call Bailey's selection at No. 5 a draft fall but it's easy to call the last few weeks a PR failure. Not only did he and his representation fail to steer him to a preferred destination, but he landed in a place he reportedly preferred not to land and all the while took a substantial hit in the public sphere with how he navigated the process."

... AND THE NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Bailey's strategy was perhaps shortsighted. The Pelicans' was haphazard at best and crushing at worst. New Orleans traded up to select Derik Queen at No. 13, sending the No. 23 pick and an unprotected 2026 first-rounder to the Hawks in the process.

That's already a lot, but it isn't just any 2026 unprotected first. It's the more favorable of the Pelicans' and the Bucks' picks. Yes, you're thinking what I'm thinking, and what James Herbert is thinking, too: This is a reckless gamble.

Herbert: "It's not just that the Hawks could get an amazing pick out of this if Zion Williamson can't stay on the floor next season. It's that they could also get an amazing pick out of this if Giannis Antetokounmpo gets hurt or traded. ... Queen's upside is undeniable. The tricky thing about drafting him, though, was supposed to be that he came with real downside, too: At the college level, he wasn't a catch-and-shoot guy, wasn't a lob threat and wasn't an effective rim protector. For the Pelicans, this gambit means that they are accepting that downside and layering another layer of downside on top of it, and the second layer has absolutely nothing to do with how Queen's game translates to the pros."

Remember, the Pelicans, who went 21-61 this season, also traded CJ McCollum earlier in the week for Jordan Poole.

First-year GM Joe Dumars is relying on notoriously unreliable players and a notoriously unreliable (and, to be fair, notoriously unlucky) team to be good right away.

By the way, Atlanta nabbed Asa Newell at No. 23 and were among the biggest winners of the night.

🏀 NBA draft second-round mock, best remaining players



So, who's left after a whirlwind first night? Kyle Boone has a fresh mock draft for the remaining 29 picks. Here's his top five of the second round:

31. Timberwolves: PF Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph's

32. Celtics: C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

33. Hornets: C Johni Broome, Auburn

34. Hornets: SF Adou Thiero, Arkansas

35. 76ers: PF Bogoljub Markovic, Serbia

👀 Celtics listening to offers on Jaylen Brown, Derrick White

The Celtics, having already traded Jrue Holiday to the Trail Blazers and Kristaps Porziņģis to the Hawks, still might not be done. Boston is listening to offers for Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, though the asking prices remain high.

You may be wondering why Boston is doing this, and that's totally warranted. After all, the Celtics won the championship just a year ago. But things change quickly in the NBA. The Celtics got sold, Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the middle of the playoffs, and Boston always wanted to get under the second apron this coming season, which it's done.

Plus, as Jack Maloney explains, the incentives are more than just financial, especially given the restrictions that come with the second apron. That's the price of doing business in today's NBA.

If the Celtics are willing to move Brown, here are three teams that could pounce, according to Brad Botkin. Regarding White, Brad thinks the Warriors should consider making the move, especially given Jonathan Kuminga's frustration with Golden State and feasible financial outlook.

By the way, the Celtics went global with their first-round pick Hugo Gonzalez from Spain.

⚾ AL midseason grades: Three 'A' marks, but Yankees aren't one of them

We're roughly halfway through the MLB season, and that means it's report card time. We're starting with midseason AL grades, where three teams managed an "A" from Mike Axisa.

" Tigers -- The Tigers have been the American League's best team since Opening Day. They're one of the highest-scoring teams in the league, they're among the best at preventing runs, and there are no glaring weaknesses on the roster."

The Tigers have been the American League's best team since Opening Day. They're one of the highest-scoring teams in the league, they're among the best at preventing runs, and there are no glaring weaknesses on the roster." " Astros -- The Astros are atop the division even though Yordan Alvarez has not played since May 2 because of a hand injury, Jose Altuve did not get going at the plate until mid-May, and the rotation behind Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez is a bit dicey. The bullpen, particularly Josh Hader , has been electric."

The Astros are atop the division even though has not played since May 2 because of a hand injury, did not get going at the plate until mid-May, and the rotation behind and is a bit dicey. The bullpen, particularly , has been electric." "Rays -- Since May 1, the Rays have been one of the most dominant teams in the sport both offensively and on the mound."

You'll notice the Yankees, who lead the AL East and are just 3½ games behind Detroit, didn't earn an "A." But they're close, and I think Mike has a totally justifiably explanation why.

