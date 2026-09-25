One of the most coveted sports cards on the open market was sold on Thursday, when the one-of-one Cooper Flagg 2026 Topps Chrome Updates NBA Debut Patch autographed card fetched $8.04 million at a Fanatics Collect auction. Flagg's one-of-one card wasn't the only big-ticket item sold, as similar cards featuring Dylan Harper and Kon Knueppel sold for $2.88 million and $2.34 million, respectively.

According to Fanatics Collect, the price for the Flagg card is the third-most expensive NBA card ever and the sixth-most expensive trading card in history. Topps posted that it's the most expensive single-player NBA card of all time.

In February, Flagg's game-worn jersey from his NBA debut sold for $1 million, surpassing the price tag ($762,000) for Victor Wembanyama's debut jersey sold in Nov. 2023.

Before the card was even pulled, the Mavericks offered a bounty for it, including a pair of premium, lower-level season tickets for 32 years (which is Flagg's jersey number with the team), an autographed, game-worn Flagg jersey from his rookie season and several other experiences.

Flagg, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is coming off an impressive rookie season. Flagg averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 70 games and captured Rookie of the Year honors.