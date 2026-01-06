Cooper Flagg may be on track to have the NBA's most clutch rookie season ever. Well, at least since the league has been tracking clutch stats going back to the 1996-97 season. The No. 1 overall pick in last summer's draft is living up to expectations in terms of having a standout rookie campaign with the Dallas Mavericks, but I don't think anyone expected him to be this impactful so early on in clutch situations.

The Mavericks lead the league in clutch games played (27), which is defined by any game in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score difference is five points or fewer. In that time, Flagg has already totaled 70 clutch points in 25 games, and we haven't even finished cleaning the confetti up from New Year's.

To put that into perspective, Victor Wembanyama scored 84 clutch points his rookie season. Anthony Edwards scored 43 points. Cade Cunningham had 67 points. Since the league has been tracking clutch stats, only six rookies have scored 100 or more clutch points. Flagg could get to 100 clutch points before the All-Star break. He could break Brandon Jennings rookie clutch points record of 138 points by season's end, if the Mavericks continue this trend of down-to-the-wire finishes.

It's not just impressive for a rookie, Flagg ranks sixth in the league in clutch points. He's ahead of guys like Luka Dončić, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards and James Harden.

2025-26 clutch stats

Player Games played Total clutch points FG% Clutch record Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 14 104 49.2% 10-4 Cade Cunningham 20 98 50% 13-7 Tyrese Maxey 21 84 39.7% 12-9 Nikola Jokić 13 80 55.6% 5-8 Deni Avdija 23 72 48.9% 12-11 Cooper Flagg 25 70 47.7% 11-14 Devin Booker 15 70 52.6% 8-7 Stephen Curry 15 69 43.8% 6-9

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has made it a priority to put the ball in his rookie's hands with the game on the line. The wins may not be stacking up -- just a 11-14 clutch record -- but Flagg's putting together a résumé showing he's not afraid of the moment.

We saw that against the Milwaukee Bucks in November. With 35 seconds left and the Mavericks down one point, Flagg wasn't deterred by the fact that two-time MVP and NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo was waiting for him under the basket as he drove to the rim. Maybe it was rookie hubris to even attempt that shot, but Flagg showed no hesitation despite the mismatch given Antetokounmpo's strength and size.

He adjusted in midair to account for the contact, and despite Antetokounmpo's brick wall, Flagg still managed to convert the shot. We don't see rookies making those types of shots this early because the physicality of the game takes the longest to adjust to. But Flagg is adapting on the fly.

Most of the shots he's taking in the clutch aren't easy, either. The defense is swarming him, it's late in the shot clock, he's off balance and yet is still finding the bottom of the net through contact.

"He's not afraid," Kidd said of Flagg after he led the Mavericks to a clutch win over the Pelicans in November. "We get him the ball and he seems like he's been there before. Being able to score when you need a bucket, when everyone knows that you're coming to him, he's delivered. For an 18 year old, that's pretty special."

It's not just Flagg (who turned 19 in December) attacking the rim and living with the results. His mid-range game is already efficient, making 50% of his shots from around the free-throw line on the season, which ranks in the 87th percentile, per Cleaning the Glass. That carries over into clutch situations, where Flagg is showing increased confidence in taking those mid-range shots and even stepping out to the 3-point line.

He operates with a level of calm and patience that isn't customary for most rookies. He's not going to knock you out with one massive shot, Flagg methodically chips away at you with each floater and jumper. He shows emotion, yes, but there's a smoothness to how he operates in the clutch that is similar to how Durant or Gilgeous-Alexander work. No theatrics, just dominance with a generally quiet demeanor.

With 46 games remaining, Flagg could very well break Jennings' rookie clutch scoring record. It's difficult to predict if it could actually happen, given its dependent on the Mavericks having close games down the stretch. But with the amount of clutch games the Mavericks have played in already, it's not impossible.

All-time rookie clutch stats

Player Games played Total clutch points FG% Record Brandon Jennings (2009-10) 42 138 36.2% 23-19 Ben Gordon (2004-05) 42 133 47.6% 27-15 Luka Dončić (2018-19) 38 120 44.6% 16-22 Kevin Durant (2007-08) 35 118 47% 12-23 Derrick Rose (2008-09) 43 118 43.9% 21-22

Almost 70% of Dallas' games so far have been in clutch situations, but let's account for some regression and say the Mavericks will play only 50% clutch games over the remainder of their season. In order for Flagg to break Jennings' record, he would need to score another 69 points, or around three clutch points per game. He's currently averaging 2.8 points in the clutch, so that's certainly doable.

This will all come down to how competitive the Mavericks can stay over the second half of the season. They could remain a league leader in clutch games, and Flagg could easily rack up points. But if they make any massive roster moves at the deadline, Dallas could find themselves on the wrong end of some blowout losses more often than not. If the former happens, Flagg won't just break the rookie clutch scoring record, you could maybe build a case for him winning Rookie of the Year and Clutch Player of the Year.

That will be an uphill battle considering the guys likely to win that award will have the wins and points on their side. Someone like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already at 104 clutch points with a 10-4 record. Cunningham has 98 points with a 13-7 record. Clutch Player of the Year may be a long shot for Flagg this season, but he's shown that he's capable of winning that award at some point in his career.