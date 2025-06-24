Had Cooper Flagg been born 10 days later, someone else would be hearing their name called as the No. 1 overall pick in Wednesday night's NBA Draft. But because he arrived in late December 2006 instead of early January, the 18-year old phenom snuck in just in time to be eligible for the 2025 draft.

The one-and-done Duke star is the overwhelming favorite to be taken by the Dallas Mavericks with the first pick inside the Barclays Center in New York after a legendarily great freshman season with the Blue Devils. Though Duke was eliminated in the Final Four, Flagg won multiple national player of the year awards, despite playing a chunk of the season at just 17 years old.

Flagg is such an overwhelming favorite to be selected No. 1 overall that you'd have to bet $200 on him to be picked first in order to win $1 at some sportsbooks. It's all but guaranteed that the versatile forward be donning a Dallas Mavericks cap before walking across the stage to embrace NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

He should be accustomed to the spotlight that the moment will bring. Flagg became a sensation during his one season with the Blue Devils, validating all the hype surrounding his abilities that made him the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2024.

But for those who may not have been paying much attention to college basketball, here's the rundown on Flagg. We'll start with a scouting report on his game before diving into his backstory.

Cooper Flagg scouting report

Flagg is "a prodigious talent who profiles as one of the five best prospects of the last decade," according to CBS Sports draft writer Kyle Boone. Boone described Flagg as having "elite defensive skills with preternatural timing and instincts" along with the "passing vision of a lead guard" and "great shooting touch anywhere on the floor." Those skills are packaged in a sturdily-built 6-foot-8 frame that features a 7-foot wingspan and plenty of athleticism.

Here's more on Flagg:

Rating:98.5

Pro Comparison: Scottie Pippen

Summary

A prodigious talent who profiles as one of the five best prospects of the last decade. Flagg entered Duke as the No. 1 high school recruit and led the Blue Devils to a 35-win season that ended in the Final Four on a team he led that rated No. 1 in offensive efficiency and No. 5 in defensive efficiency. There are no obvious holes in his game and his all-around impact on both ends make him situation-proof.

About

Led Duke to 35 wins (T-2nd most in school history) while leading the team in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks.

Fourth player in college basketball history to win Naismith National Player of the Year as a freshman, joining Kevin Durant (2007), Anthony Davis (2012) and Zion Williamson (2019)

Strengths

Elite defensive skills with preternatural timing and instincts. Has a knack for consistently finding ways to alter and block shots.

Passing vision of a lead guard. Understands defensive schemes and reads defenses at a high level with great anticipation and has skills to execute intricate passes with ease.

Great shooting touch anywhere on the floor. Shot 38.5% from 3-point range and made 84% of his free throws.

Weaknesses

Has room to improve as a post-up defender. Flagg has a tendency to reach in an effort to make plays, which can at times put him out of position.

His post positioning as a defender can be inconsistent. At times he loses feel for where the basket is or doesn't appropriately leverage his body between defender and the hoop.

NBA Draft Combine Data

20-yard shuttle run: 2.92 seconds

2.92 seconds Wingspan: 7 feet, 0 inches

7 feet, 0 inches Standing vertical leap: 29 inches

29 inches Standing reach: 8 feet, 10.5 inches

8 feet, 10.5 inches Lane agility: 10.64 seconds

10.64 seconds Three quarter sprint: 3.30 seconds

3.30 seconds Max vertical leap: 35.5 inches

Flagg Tracker: Flagg's highlights from each regular-season game this season

Flagg has played the best

Flagg was the first college player since 2013 named to the USA Basketball Men's Select Team last summer. In that role, he practiced against the U.S. national team featuring the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry as it prepared for the Paris Olympics. The competition was stiff, but Flagg rose to the occasion by producing some scrimmage highlights showcasing his talent. Here's one clip of a 17-year old Flagg recovering from getting blocked by Anthony Davis for a dunk during a 2024 scrimmage.

Flagg's Duke team came up just short

Duke led by 14 with under nine minutes to play before falling 70-67 against Houston in a devastating Final Four loss that ended Flagg's brief college career. The freshman phenom notched 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in the defeat and had a go-ahead look in the final minute that came up short. "It was an incredible season," he said afterward. "Incredible people, incredible relationships that I'm going to have for the rest of my life. Didn't end the way we wanted it to, but still an incredible year."

It's a family game

Flagg's mom, Kelly, starred at Maine in the late 1990s while his father, Ralph, played junior college ball at Eastern Maine Community College. Cooper's twin brother, Ace, was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2025 and is signed to play for Maine. Ace finished his high school career at Greensboro Day School in North Carolina and committed to Maine over West Virginia, Richmond, Florida Gulf Coast, St. Joseph's, and George Washington.

Proud of Maine roots

Flagg won a state championship in Maine at Nokomis High School as a freshman in the 2021-22 season before transferring to finish out his high school career at powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida. But he continued competing for Maine United on the summer circuit. As a special nod to Flagg's roots, Duke opened its 2024-25 season by hosting Maine.

"I think, even for me, it was a little more emotional walking out and seeing Maine across their chest," Flagg said. "Obviously, that's a team that I grew up watching when I was young. Seeing them gave me a lot more emotions."

H/T to the 1985-86 Boston Celtics

Flagg shared with CBS Sports last summer how he would watch footage of the Celtics' 1986 championship run on a projector screen in his family's van on the way to AAU events while growing up.

"I think the way they played, the way they got the ball out quickly, moved it down the court, the selflessness and unselfishness on that team of just accepting a role, doing the right things, putting your body on the line, it kind of embodies what a good team has to have," Flagg said.

Flagg is already a multimillionaire

Longtime sports journalist and author Howard Bryant said Flagg totaled $28 million in NIL earnings while at Duke. Flagg signed an endorsement deal with New Balance before his freshman season, and he also became the first men's college basketball player to ink a deal with Gatorade. Oddly enough, though, Flagg wore Nike shoes during his time with the Blue Devils since Duke has an apparel contract with Nike. However, Flagg is expected to be rocking New Balance in the NBA. It's a natural partnership given New Balance features a growing list of high-profile NBA clients and a strong manufacturing presence in Flagg's home state of Maine.