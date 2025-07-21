For Cooper Flagg, his rookie season will be scrutinized like no other player from the 2025 NBA Draft. It comes with the territory of being one of the most talked-about players in recent memory and his status as the No. 1 overall pick.

Mavericks teammate Naji Marshall, one of several Dallas players who attended Flagg's summer league stint, provided an honest early review of his game.

"Cooper's great man, you know, there's a lot of pressure (on him) being the No. 1 pick," Marshall said over the weekend, via The Dallas Morning News. "Just going out there and playing his natural game. (I) think he got the jitters out in his second game he came out with 30 (points). Just another reason to look forward to the season.

"I'm excited to play with Cooper and look forward to his progression."

Marshall, whose minutes likely decrease with Flagg's arrival, averaged 13.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season — his first in Dallas. It represents his most productive pro season. Marshall started 31 games and shot a career-best 50.8% from the field.

As it stands with Kyrie Irving on the shelf to begin the season, the Mavericks' probable opening night starting lineup in a few months would be Brandon Williams and Klay Thompson in the backcourt with Flagg, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively rounding it out.

Flagg scored 31 points in his second start and looked more comfortable as the Mavericks' primary ball-handler. Dallas shut him down for the rest of the summer slate after his scoring outburst was the most by a No. 1 pick in summer league play since John Wall in 2010.

The Mavericks used Flagg as a point guard, of sorts, during the two summer league appearances and challenged the former Duke star's conditioning.

"I think I've been solid. I'm exhausted," Flagg said, according to Kelly Iko and Jared Weiss. "I'm not used to bringing the ball up like that. Had somebody on my hip every time I brought the ball up the court 94 feet. I think I did a solid job of bringing it up against pressure and setting up different actions."