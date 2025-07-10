The NBA Summer League is getting a lot of attention this year, and to say fans are excited for one particular matchup would be an understatement. Cooper Flagg, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, is making his summer league debut with the Dallas Mavericks as they face Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a game that's making history before it even begins.

According to TickPick, this is the most expensive summer league ticket of all-time, with lower bowl selling for $650 and courtside costing $2,500.

Fans are desperate to get the best view of this game possible, and some began lining up at 5:45 a.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The game doesn't begin until 8 p.m. ET, but that didn't keep basketball fans from braving triple-digit temperatures in Sin City for what could be the first game of a storied career for Flagg and a new era for the Mavs.

Take a look at the line forming outside the venue around four hours before tip off:

This game will mark the first time Flagg's played in since Duke lost to Houston in the Final Four in April. The Lakers are favored at -178, via FanDuel, over the Mavericks and the over-under is set at 176.5.

The Mavericks shocked the sports world not long ago when they traded Luka Dončić to the Lakers, and despite having less than a 2% chance of landing the first overall pick, the NBA Draft Lottery went their way. The Mavs and Lakers have been two of the most talked about franchises of the offseason, between Flagg being drafted and LeBron James trade rumors, with many thinking his time in L.A. could be coming to a close.

This game may not count for much in the books, but there is certainly no shortage of storylines to go with the highly anticipated matchup.