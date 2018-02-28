Corey Brewer to sign with Thunder after buyout from Lakers, reports say
The veteran swingman will be re-joining his college coach in OKC
Corey Brewer, known for providing energy and chaos off the bench, has been bought out by the Lakers and will join up with a familiar face. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Brewer will sign on a minimum deal with the Thunder. Oklahoma City is coached by Brewer's former college coach at Florida, Billy Donovan.
The Thunder have been looking for wing depth ever since Andre Roberson went down with a knee injury. Brewer won't provide the same kind of defense that Roberson did, but he can give them a different look off the bench. He doesn't need the ball in his hands either, making him much easier to slot in than the average mid-season signing.
At 31 years old, Brewer is the type of veteran that a lot teams like to have around the locker room. It's no wonder the Lakers kept him for as long as they have, but he needs to be somewhere that he can be more effective on the court.
He was never a great fit in Los Angeles on the court. He's at his best on a winning team and the Lakers have been anything but that. There's nothing wrong with Los Angeles having a veteran on its team, but at some point that value became a sunk cost.
-
Cavaliers vs. Sixers odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has a vast connection of Vegas sources and released a play for Thursday
-
LeBron stunt leads to UCF evacuation
This might not have been the best idea when schools are already on high alert
-
Spurs' Aldridge could have MRI on ankle
LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol, two important big men for the Spurs, are fighting through...
-
Making sense of the mess in the West
The Western Conference is a total mess with six weeks left in the season
-
Report: Rose's NBA future in danger
Derrick Rose isn't getting much interest from NBA teams. Is this the end of his career?
-
How to watch Wolves vs. Blazers
Minnesota and Portland face off Thursday night in a battle of Western Conference foes