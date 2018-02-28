Corey Brewer to sign with Thunder after buyout from Lakers, reports say

Corey Brewer, known for providing energy and chaos off the bench, has been bought out by the Lakers and will join up with a familiar face. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Brewer will sign on a minimum deal with the Thunder. Oklahoma City is coached by Brewer's former college coach at Florida, Billy Donovan.

The Thunder have been looking for wing depth ever since Andre Roberson went down with a knee injury. Brewer won't provide the same kind of defense that Roberson did, but he can give them a different look off the bench. He doesn't need the ball in his hands either, making him much easier to slot in than the average mid-season signing.

At 31 years old, Brewer is the type of veteran that a lot teams like to have around the locker room. It's no wonder the Lakers kept him for as long as they have, but he needs to be somewhere that he can be more effective on the court.

He was never a great fit in Los Angeles on the court. He's at his best on a winning team and the Lakers have been anything but that. There's nothing wrong with Los Angeles having a veteran on its team, but at some point that value became a sunk cost.