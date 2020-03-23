Coronavirus: Charles Barkley says test results for COVID-19 came back negative
The NBA legend self-quarantined after he 'wasn't feeling well' earlier this month
The coronavirus outbreak stopped the NBA season in its tracks this month after Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and many others around the league tested positive, suspending game action for the foreseeable future. Players weren't the only part of the NBA world affected, though: TNT analyst Charles Barkley recently announced he was self-quarantining after getting tested for COVID-19.
On Monday, Barkley followed up by saying he tested negative for the deadly virus, via the New York Times' Marc Stein:
"I've received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative. I'd like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being."
Barkley called into TNT's "Inside the NBA" on March 12 and revealed that he tested for coronavirus and was on a 48-hour self-quarantine. He explained that he did not feel well upon returning to Atlanta, where TNT tapes its NBA studio show, from New York, and is being cautious as he awaits results.
"I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City. When I got to Atlanta yesterday, I wasn't feeling well," Barkley said. "I talked to a couple people at Turner and a couple doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday, this is my second day.
"I haven't been feeling great and they didn't want me to take any chances ... I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon, I have not gotten the results back. So I'm just kinda in limbo right now. I'm really hoping it was just a bug, but like I said, I was in New York earlier this week, because that was a hotspot, and when I got to Atlanta I just wasn't feeling well. But I took the test, I haven't gotten the results back, and that's where I'm at right now."
Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith hosted the show in person in the studio. Barkley is not the only media member that has undergone recent testing. A number of journalists that attended the postponed game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder were tested as well.
