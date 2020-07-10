Watch Now: Potential Of More Players Opting Out Of Playing In Orlando ( 3:28 )

Way back on March 11, the 2019-20 NBA season came to an abrupt halt when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. In the time since, there's been periods of both pessimism and optimism that basketball would return this summer. Even now that the league has formulated a plan to resume the season at Disney World in Orlando with 22 teams, there's still no guarantee it will all happen.

The virus has shown no signs of slowing down, and, in fact, cases are actually surging in Florida. Health and safety concerns regarding the pandemic, combined with a growing social justice movement and questions about the quarantine situation have raised plenty of questions about whether the NBA will be able to pull this off, and, beyond that, whether it's even ethical for them to try.

For now, at least, the answer seems to be that they're forging ahead. In late June, players returned to team facilities for workouts, and teams started testing for COVID-19. That process has already turned up dozens of positive tests, including Nikola Jokic, DeAndre Jordan, Malcolm Brogdon, Jabari Parker and a number of unnamed players.

As this process continues to unfold, there will likely be even more NBA players and team members who test positive for the coronavirus, because it is unfortunately extremely contagious. Below is a list of players and figures from around the league who have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 to this point:

Members of NBA who tested positive for coronavirus